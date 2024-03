Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI BOBYLEV / KREMLIN

A detachment of ships from the Russian Pacific Fleet arrived this Monday (11) at the Iranian port of Chabahar to participate in joint naval exercises between Russia, China and Iran, called Maritime Security Belt 2024, which will begin this Tuesday (12) in the Gulf of Oman, according to Moscow.

The naval group is led by the missile cruiser “Variag”, a ship of the Pacific Fleet, accompanied by the anti-submarine frigate “Marshal Shaposhnikov”.

“The practical part of the exercise will take place in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, in the Arabian Sea. The main objective of the maneuvers is to work to guarantee the security of economic and maritime activities”, said the Russian Defense Ministry today.

Representatives from the navies of Azerbaijan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Oman and South Africa will participate in the exercises as observers.

The naval exercises by Russia, China and Iran that begin tomorrow will be the fifth held in this format in the Gulf of Oman.

The arrival of Russian ships at the Iranian port coincided with information published in the Russian press about the dismissal of the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, following the sinking of several Russian ships by Ukrainian nautical drones.

The newspapers Izvestia and Fontanka reported that Yevmenov was replaced by the commander-in-chief of the Northern Fleet, Alexander Moiseyev.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov avoided commenting on this during the statement. “There are decrees with the seal of secrecy and I cannot comment on them,” Peskov said today at his daily press conference. (With EFE Agency)