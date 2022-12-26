O NHC (National Health Commission) of China announced this Monday (Dec.26, 2022) which will no longer require quarantine for travelers from January 8, 2023. The measure shows greater flexibility in relation to disease control in the country.

Since June, passengers departing for the country have been required to undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine, in addition to 3 days of health monitoring at home.

In another announcement, also released this Monday, the commission reported that the covid will be changed to category B, less rigid than the current one. The justification would be that the disease has become less infectious and is now considered a common respiratory infection.

On December 7, the Chinese government announced more lenient rules for isolation. The country had been adopting more restrictive measures to contain the advance of a new wave of covid-19 after registering, at the end of November, the highest number of infections by the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, the rigidity of the “covid zero” made the Chinese come out in the streets to protest. Acts were recorded in 16 cities across the country. Among the demands, the demonstrators called for the end of restrictive measures such as lockdowns prolonged periods in confinement centers and mass testing.

In order to contain the waves of protests, the government announced 10 easing measures. They include allowing people to circulate in public spaces without presenting negative tests for the disease. It also establishes new rules for determining isolation in areas with confirmed cases.

However, the country has been facing a new outbreak of covid-19 since the beginning of December. In the first 20 days of the month, it is estimated that up to 248 million people, or about 18% of the Chinese population, were infected with the new coronavirus.