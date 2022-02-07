The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, defended this Monday the belonging of the Malvinas archipelago to “the British family”, before the fortieth anniversary of the war with Argentina is commemorated next March and after some declarations of the Chinese Government supporting the demands of sovereignty of these islands on the part of Buenos Aires.

“China must respect the sovereignty of the Falklands,” Truss wrote in a message on Twitter. “We completely reject any doubt about the sovereignty of the Malvinas (…), they are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self-determination,” he settled.

The response of the British minister through social networks comes after the meeting held days ago between the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. In said meeting, both leaders strengthened the ties of their “deep friendship” with a series of commercial and infrastructure initiatives, but also the Chinese Government defended Argentina’s demands on the Malvinas, in the same way that President Fernández supported the policies of a single China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

According to the statement from the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom that can be read on its website, Argentina should be able to “fully exercise its sovereignty over the issue of the Malvinas Islands.”