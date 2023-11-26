A spokesman for the National Health Commission said that the recent wave of respiratory infections is caused by the interference of common viruses such as influenza virus, rhinovirus, or respiratory syncytial virus, as well as bacteria such as Microplasma pneumoniae, which is the common cause of respiratory infections.

The ministry called on local authorities to open more fever treatment clinics and strengthen vaccination campaigns for children and the elderly as the country battles a wave of respiratory diseases in the first winter since abandoning Covid-19 restrictions.

Ministry spokesman Mi Feng said, “Efforts should be made to increase relevant clinics and treatment facilities, extend service hours and increase medicine supplies,” the Associated Press reported.

He advised individuals to wear masks, and called on local authorities to focus on preventing the spread of the disease in crowded places, such as schools and nursing homes.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization officially requested China to provide information about the alarming rise in respiratory diseases and pneumonia in children, as reported by several media reports and the global infectious disease monitoring body.