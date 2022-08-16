Sina allowed Russian missile attack on London during NATO attack on Crimea

If NATO shows military aggression and attacks Crimea, Russia will respond with a missile attack on London. This opinion was made by the observer of the Chinese portal Sina.

A journalist from China revealed the consequences of the NATO attack on Crimea and stressed that Moscow is determined. “As soon as NATO attacks Crimea, it will be tantamount to a declaration of war on Russia, and Moscow will immediately launch rockets into London to show the world the consequences of its anger,” he admitted.

The article emphasizes that the United States and its partners are hindering the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, seeking with the help of Russia to solve their domestic political difficulties. The West benefits from global turmoil and armed conflicts, because they profit NATO member countries from the sale of weapons and related technologies.

However, the Russian authorities understand the goals pursued by the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance and are ready to oppose them.

Earlier, Britain denied plans to destroy the Crimean bridge. The Deputy Representative of the country to the UN, James Cariuki, said that he had not heard anything about the alleged negotiations between Kyiv and London on a possible strike on the object.