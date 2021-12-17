HAMBURG/PARIS (Reuters) – Chinese importers have made more purchases of wheat and barley from France this week after prices have dropped, with around 10 large ships being booked, five European traders said on Friday.

The volume went beyond another round of business two weeks ago and reflects the continuing Chinese feed grain import needs.

This week’s sales are estimated at four to six shipments of French wheat for 2021 crop feed along with four to five shipments of barley for 2022 crop feed.

The deals went to panamax vessels, meaning the total volume could reach around 600,000 tonnes, traders say.

Chinese buyers are said to have also placed orders for Argentine barley, one of the traders says.

The previous round of French grain purchases two weeks ago was estimated at six to ten panamax for wheat and four for barley. This was part of a larger wave of feed grain deals, including corn and barley from Ukraine and wheat from Australia.

Wheat on Euronext has fallen sharply since setting a record last month.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?