While trying to walk on the frozen Liangma River in northeast Beijing, he answers the call. He is one of the few diplomats who stayed in China for the winter. He decided not to return to his hometown because it is his first year in the country, contrary to what many of his colleagues made of him. “Life has changed here, it is not the same as it was when I arrived,” he says.

The man works at one of the remaining embassies in Sanlitun. He arrived in October of last year. “I was able to travel to Shanghai to spend the end of the year,” he says. “I thought I wasn’t going to make it. but just when they removed several requirements, such as QR codes, I decided to organize the trip”, he narrates.

During the last month, the Asian country has announced changes to its ‘covid zero’ initiative, which has been applied for three years to mitigate cases and deaths from the pandemic. In his New Year’s message, President Xi Jinping was emphatic in saying that the country “has entered a new phase of attention to covid-19.” The new guidelines from the National Health Commission (CNS) indicate that the disease will be treated as a ‘class B’ infection, which implies, for example, that the number of mandatory PCR tests will be reduced.

In this way, the codes that had to be scanned before entering any establishment were no longer used. There was one that was an arrow that indicated the cities that were traveled to in the previous week and there was another, that was updated every 24 hours, that indicated the result of the nucleic acid test and the vaccinations. If any of those appeared in yellow or red, they could not be mobilized.

(Suggested reading: North Korea fires Pak Jong, second most powerful military officer.)

Another important change is that as of today, January 8, 2023, the mandatory quarantine requirements for travelers arriving in the country are eliminated. They will only be asked for a negative result of a test carried out up to 48 hours before the trip.

“It’s a pretty good thing. We all thought it was going to be a little more staggered, but it was from one moment to the next. Now we can travel and move without fear of quarantines or the virus,” says David Rivera, a Colombian living in Beijing.

Travel without quarantines

These days, thousands of Chinese families are scheduled for the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, the most traditional festival. The streets of the main cities have been busier, with a high traffic flow and people in the parks, despite the intense winter. Shopping centers, clubs and restaurants have once again been full. Anyone who arrived at this moment would skip the chapter on restrictions and control due to the pandemic that China was in for three years.

Since the beginning of 2020, reaching that country had become a challenge. Tourism was reduced to historic lows, businesses had to adapt to new virtual modalities, and the country ended up isolated in a kind of giant bubble that only a few could enter.

(It may interest you: They try to rescue a minor who has been trapped in a well in Vietnam for two days).

Upon entering the country, a strict quarantine had to be carried out. At the beginning it was 14 days and with PCR tests in the nose. Then, around August 2022, the time was reduced to seven days in a center designated by the health authorities and three more days at home. By November, the time was shortened to the 5 + 2 model, that is, five days in a center and another two at home. As of today, this requirement is eliminated, as are tests upon landing.

The people in white —with biosafety suits, gloves, glasses, masks—, who welcomed and asked travelers to fill in information through WeChat, will be a thing of the past, or at least they will no longer be so present.

A QR code was placed on the passports – the same one that is checked to leave the country – with the health data of each traveler. The departure from the airport was by groups of a maximum of ten people, to maintain the required distance. Some buses, with a plastic door between the driver and the chairs, were in charge of taking the passengers to the quarantine centers, which used to be hotels of various categories. Each person had to pay for lodging.

In those places, they disinfected everything with alcohol. You couldn’t get out of the rooms. In case of doing so, the quarantine time was restarted. The food was the same for everyone: breakfast, lunch, dinner, served in plastic containers. Garbage was to be left outside the room. To leave, all the PCR tests had to be negative and an additional code for the destination city had to be requested – this was one of the great challenges: each place requested a different QR code.

These measures were added to the regular confinements, which had become the daily bread, since it was an additional requirement to reach several cities. To enter Beijing, for example, a quarantine and additional observation of up to a week had to be complied with. For this reason, many Chinese citizens stopped traveling around the country. Something particular that was not seen in other parts of the world is that in each neighborhood there was a tent to take the tests. It was mandatory to have one done at least every 72 hours, although on many occasions a daily one was required. Everything was registered in an application and a QR code, platforms that ceased to exist with the new changes.

“The ‘zero covid’ policy is designed for a country like China, of 1,400 million inhabitants; It is not for another country with different conditions,” a member of the Communist Party of China explained to this newspaper.

People got used to that and to scanning the codes at the entrances of each establishment. “The hard part will be to avoid not thinking about doing everything they asked us to do,” says Victoria, a 46-year-old Chinese woman who plans to visit her relatives in Germany.

But that will remain in the records and in the memory of the citizens, and now we are entering a new stage. In the words of David Castrillón Kerrigan, a research professor at the Externado University: “The Government had begun with a reduction in restrictions months ago to test the health system in the face of an increase in cases. After that, total flexibility was given ”.

New wave of infections

In China, people were often not afraid of the coronavirus, but of the restrictions. And that started from the fact that many were unaware of the virus and the disease, despite the fact that it began in that country. In Colombia, the United States, and European countries, when you spoke to anyone, it was highly probable that they would say that she or one of her relatives or friends had been infected; in the Asian country, that did not happen.

But that changed. With the easing of measures, in the last month, China has experienced an increase in cases and deaths from covid-19. Reports from residents and journalists in several cities, such as Tianjin or Hangzhou, have reported that thousands of citizens have been infected. “My family and friends got infected. A relative went to eat at the house of some colleagues and after a few days he tested positive. He had visited us,” says a young man named Lee, who lives in Shanghai.

Official reports reported 5,000 cases a day, but the West has questioned the records. Airfinity, the health risk analysis firm, has said daily cases are estimated at 1.8 million. Regarding deaths, since December 7, 2022, China reported about twenty deaths from the disease and then changed the criteria to determine which had been caused by covid-19, which raised concerns. However, Airfinity has ensured that the number of deaths could have been as high as 9,000 each day.

The truth is that the map of what is happening at the national level is not clear. Records from Zhejiang province show that one million people had been infected a week in the past month, and cities such as Quzhou and Zhoushan have established that at least 30 percent of their population had been infected. A statement from the Chinese government ensures that Beijing has passed the peak of infections and that “the situation in other cities is being closely monitored.”

(Also: North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile: first of 2023.)

The World Health Organization He asserted that official statistics did not show the real impact of the virus in the country. In response, the Chinese government spokeswoman, Mao Ning, said that “the epidemic situation is under control” and the country has “transparently” shared the data on the pandemic, and that she hopes that “the WHO will maintain a scientific and impartial”.

Once the easing was announced, countries such as Japan, Italy, Malaysia, India and the United States reported restrictions for Chinese travelers. “It is incompatible with the new situation of covid-19 and current global practices,” said the Chinese government.

The focus now is on vaccination. Official data shows that more than 3,400 million anticovid vaccines have been administered in the country and more than 90 percent of the population has the complete scheme. The authorities expect 2.1 billion trips to be made this season, double the number registered in 2021.

More In-Depth News

Six suspects arrested after China riots overturned police car

Myanmar: Military Court Sentences Suu Kyi to 7 Years in Prison for Corruption

Cambodia: casino fire balance rises to 25 dead and more than 50 injured

DAVID ALEJANDRO LOPEZ BERMUDEZ

Multimedia Reporting Journalist

On twitter: @lopez03david