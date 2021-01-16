Like at the beginning of last year, China returns to massive city lockdowns and emergency hospitals to try to contain the outbreaks of coronavirus.

The Asian giant, where Covid-19 emerged, registers a number of infections that had not occurred since March of last yearor.

This time they already have the vaccine to try to stop the virus, and the government launched massive immunization campaigns in the most affected regions.

A medical isolation center is urgently being erected in Shijiazhuang that will cover 33 hectares and have space for several thousand quarantined people. (AP)

The virus made a strong comeback in the northeastern provinces of Hebei and Heilongjiang, where it was already available a strict lockdown comprising more than 20 million people.

They are on the eve of the New Year Place, a holiday where there are family gatherings and it is a tradition to travel to meet their relatives, which aggravates the health situation.

The numbers of infections are not high compared to other parts of the world, but they are for China, which I had practically no new cases.

The National Health Commission of the Asian country notified today 144 cases of covid, and you have to go back to March 2, 2020 to find a higher daily number of new infections.

Among the infections, 90 were detected in Hebei, where its capital, Shijiazhuang, and the cities of Xingtai and Langfang are still sealed pending the results of the tests that are being carried out on their residents. Between the three, they add more than 22 million inhabitants.

CCTV state television broadcast today images of the construction of a mega-center for “medical observation” in Shijiazhuang that will be used to isolate those who the authorities consider should be quarantined.

The videos recall the construction of the express hospitals that were built in the city of Wuhan to alleviate the case curve after the first global outbreak of the coronavirus broke out.

Authorities are building a huge construction in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, to house people who must be quarantined. (AP)

Meanwhile, in Heilongjiang, on the border with Russia, 43 infections were recorded today, and the authorities demanded their residents to postpone celebrations and public events in an attempt to prevent the covid from continuing to spread.

The situation in the towns of these provinces is of particular concern, said experts from the National Health Commission. “We thought that rural China was too large and sparsely populated for the virus to spread easily there, but this time it has not,” they said.

Of the more than 500 cases confirmed so far in Hebei, at least 430 were registered in rural areas. Attention is also paid to other urban areas where migrant workers who cannot return to their villages reside.

The permanent tests of the population returned to avoid contagion. (AP)

Not in vain, the Asian country faces in less than a month the vacation period for the lunar New Year, which this time falls between February 11 and 17, when hundreds of millions of urban immigrants travel to their places of origin .

Controls and tests of the population were intensified. (AP)

In some provinces of the country fairs, mass celebrations and typical exhibitions have already been canceled of these dates and have asked not to travel if it is not essential.

Vaccination advances

Meanwhile, the Asian country continues to advance its campaign to vaccinate “people at high risk of contracting covid” before the lunar New Year begins.

China plans to inoculate 50 million people before the holidays and its objective is, according to the authorities, “to create herd immunity through a process that will consist of several phases”.

Until now more than 10 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine have been applied, as indicated by its president, Liu Jingzhen, quoted today by the state agency China News.

In the capital Beijing, 1.5 million doses have already been administered, official Xiao Zhifeng, deputy director of the Chaoyang District Health Commission, the city’s most populous district, confirmed today.

Source. EFE

DV