China multiplies the stimuli to end a dark summer in economic matters. With utility knife in hand, the Beijing authorities have announced steps on various fronts in recent days to instill confidence in markets and consumers. The People’s Bank of China (BPC, the central bank) has notified this Friday that it reduces the reserve ratio of foreign currency deposits required of financial institutions by two percentage points (it goes from the current 6% to 4%). The measure is aimed at freeing up funds in foreign currency and thus stopping the fall of the yuan, which has depreciated 14% against the euro in the last year and 5% against the dollar since it peaked in January.

This provision adds to a battery of proposals to relieve home buyers, in order to revive the ailing brick sector. The central banking authority and the National Administration for Financial Regulation jointly announced on Thursday that they were lowering the down payment requirements (down payment) for first and second time mortgage holders to purchase a property; Buyers will also be able to renegotiate a drop in interest rates on their mortgage loans as of September 25.

Some of the main state banks immediately replied that they would comply with the new legal provisions, indicating in some cases that they would enable specific platforms for clients to process the reduction. Also in recent days several megacities (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai) have proposed relief policies for the mortgage stimulus. And, at the same time, various financial entities have announced their plans to reduce the interest rates they pay for deposits starting this Friday, according to the Chinese economic newspaper. Caixin, Initiating a third round of cuts from September 2022 “under pressure from the Government to encourage spending over savings in support of the weakened economy,” the newspaper reports.

The real estate sector, the jewel in the crown of Chinese growth, which accounts for close to a quarter of the country’s GDP and whose state is a reflection of the general situation, accumulates months of slowdown while some construction giants, such as Evergrande and Country Garden They peer into the abyss. The latter, the largest real estate company in the country, announced this week losses of 48,932 million yuan (6,145 million euros) in the first half of the year due to “the contraction of the sector” since the capital markets “have not yet recovered confidence”, which translated into “increasing pressure on the company’s business operations”.

Meanwhile, Evergrande’s main subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate, announced on Thursday that it is facing at least 1,931 lawsuits for an amount of 437,743 million yuan (56,430 million euros), according to a note sent to the Hong Kong stock exchange. (where it is listed) and collected by EFE. The group, which has been suffering from serious financial problems for years, reported on Sunday losses of 33,012 million yuan (4,198 million euros) in the first half of 2023. Just a week before the company had announced that it was taking advantage of the law bankruptcy in the United States.

The stimulus measures seek to remedy what Chinese leaders have described as a “torturous” recovery and that has not quite come as expected after leaving behind the harsh health restrictions at the end of 2022.

GDP continues to show signs of post-covid slack. In the second quarter of the year, the Asian engine lost steam and increased a meager 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, putting in check the figure of around 5% annual growth that Beijing has set as a goal for 2023. In July, they collapsed exports 14.5% and prices entered negative territory for the first time in more than two years.

At a meeting of the Politburo, one of the highest bodies of power, held at the end of July and headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the communist leaders acknowledged that the country faces “insufficient domestic demand, difficulties in the operation of some companies, multiple risks in key areas and a complex and severe external environment”. At the meeting, the commanders called for policies to boost consumption, the cornerstone of the economy, and revive a battered real estate sector that is facing “significant changes in the relationship between supply and demand,” in the jargon of the statement collected by the official agency Xinhua.

One of the first moves on the complex economic board was to appoint Pan Gongsheng as the new governor of the People’s Bank of China (only one day after the Politburo appointment and on the same day that the still-defunct Qin Gang was removed as minister of Foreign); A few weeks later, in mid-August, the institution unexpectedly announced a 15 basis point cut in the interest rate on its one-year bank loans, down to 2.5%, the biggest adjustment since 2020.

The new governor of the BPC also held a meeting in Beijing this Friday with the executive director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. “I look forward to further deepening our commitment to the BPC under your leadership to address the many global challenges we face,” Georgieva wrote on the X social network. The Washington-based organization expects the world’s second-largest economy to grow by 5 .2% this year, above the adjusted 3% of the still pandemic 2022.

