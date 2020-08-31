China has been struggling since the night of 29–30 August in the Pangong Lake area of ​​Ladakh, after eating from the Indian Army. The Chinese military has urged India to immediately reduce its forces to reduce tension on the border. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected the Indian Army’s charge of changing the status quo near Pangong Lake.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin said that Chinese soldiers have always strictly followed the Line of Actual Control. They never cross the LAC. The forces on both sides are negotiating the situation there. Asked whether the two sides were meeting, Zhao Lijin said, “Both sides are in touch with diplomatic and military channels.” If there is a conversation, we will share information about it timely.

Indian army repulsed Chinese in Pangong

On the night of 29–30 August, the Indian army killed Chinese soldiers trying to infiltrate the southern shore of Pangong Lake. According to information received from sources, the Indian Army was alert on the border with Ladakh since the clashes in the Galvan Valley on 15 June. Meanwhile, on the night of 29-30 August, the Chinese army tried to infiltrate the southern side of Pangong Lake with 200 soldiers and ammunition in the Pangong Lake area. But on the LAC, the Indian troops mustered the enemy’s army back. It is being speculated about the preparations of the Chinese army that they were intending to infiltrate the area and maintain occupation for a long time.

China maintains missile site in Kailash-Mansarovar area, satellite photos reveal dragon pole

Chinese army active under Jinping’s instigation?

A two-day national meeting on Tibet took place just hours before in China. In this meeting Xi Jinping has issued policies and new directions for stability and security in Tibet and to protect the border with India. Just after this meeting of Xi Jinping, the People’s Liberation Army strategically attempted to occupy the southern shore of the very important Pangong Lake at night. According to experts, the Chinese military would not want to get entangled with a powerful neighboring country like India without the consent of the Chinese President. In such a situation, it is believed that the Chinese President has full agreement behind this.

Chinese troops attempt to capture Pangong Lake on Xi Jinping’s orders?

China building missile site near Kailas Mansarovar

China has deployed ground-to-air missile missiles near Kailas Mansarovar. After the induction of Rafale fighter jets in the Indian Air Force, China is believed to have started securing its air border. According to the Epoch Times, the move to build a missile site in China’s border area matches its aggressive attitude. China does not want peace on the border. Fresh satellite photos are expected to increase tension on the border.

China dismisses India’s allegations of changing status quo in Pangong lake area

China’s missile site is near Indian border

The distance of this site from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand is less than 100 kilometers. In such a situation, if China wants to launch a missile attack from here, it will take seconds. India has also strengthened its presence on Nepal China Trijunction. ITBP and Indian Army personnel are deployed in this area, who are keeping a close watch on every movement of the enemy.

China continues to upgrade 13 airbases

China has deployed aircraft capable of dropping atomic bombs at its air bases near India, from attacking drone aircraft. Not only this, China is also building new airbases. China is constantly upgrading its 13 airbases adjoining India. These airbases of China are contiguous to Indian areas from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. China has deployed J11, JH7 and drone aircraft at its Kashi airbase adjoining Ladakh. At the same time, China has deployed J11, J7, Avax and drone aircraft at Hotan airbase.