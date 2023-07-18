The White House envoy for climate change, John Kerry, met for four hours with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing and called for “urgent action” to limit global warming, at a time when the Asian giant is registering record temperatures.

Climate talks between the world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases were suspended last year after Nancy Pelosithen Speaker of the House of Representatives, angered Beijing with a visit to Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

Kerry met his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in Beijing on Monday and the two talked for about four hours, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Both countries “need to take urgent action on several fronts, especially on coal and methane pollution challenges,” Kerry wrote in a tweet after the talks.

"The climate crisis demands that the world's two largest economies work together to limit global warming," he added.

“The climate crisis demands that the world’s two largest economies work together to limit global warming,” he added.

for his part China has said it will work with the United States for “the well-being of current and future generations,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said..

On Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that Kerry would pressure Beijing not to “hide behind any kind of claim that it is a developing country” to curb efforts to reduce emissions.

China has long used its official status as a developing country to justify its high emissions, and Sullivan said “there is a lot of work to be done on that front.”

Precisely, China registered a temperature of 52.2 °C on Sunday in the Xinjiang region (west), a record for mid-July, the meteorological service reported on Monday.

A semi-desert territory bordering several Central Asian countries, Xinjiang is generally China’s warmest region in summer.

Japan issued heat alerts in 32 of the country’s 47 prefectures on Monday, with temperatures close to 2018’s all-time record of 41.1°C.

“It is clear that the climate has changed. Before, the temperature [en la prefectura de Yamanashi, cerca de Tokio] it never reached 30ºC. Now it’s easily reached,” lamented Tomaya Abe, 50.

The country is also facing torrential rains that have already left at least eight people dead. In neighboring South Korea, heavy rains in recent days have left 39 dead.

Kerry’s trip follows two other visits to China by high-profile US officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, seeking to stabilize diplomatic relations.

The weather issue is central and Kerry’s visit coincides with a heat wave in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Kerry’s visit and the resumption of climate talks underline the critical importance of coordinated efforts to address the climate crisis,” Chunping Xie, a researcher at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, told AFP, assuring that it is a sign of the “shared determination to conduct a complex geopolitical relationship to promote the common good.”

China is also currently experiencing a severe heat wave.

China, the main emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change, has committed to reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and full carbon neutrality by 2060.

President Xi Jinping also said that China will reduce its use of coal from 2026. However, the government approved in April a decision to the contrary that raises fears that it will not meet its objectives.

“In terms of specific results, I hope that progress can be made at least on the methane plan,” Lauri Myllyvirta, principal analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, told AFP.

The methane deal is one of the new deals reached between the two countries in a joint statement after the 2021 climate talks in Glasgow, UK, Myllyvirta said, though China has made no significant progress since then.

