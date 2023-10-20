The fight continues in the trade and technological war between Washington and Beijing. China, the largest producer and trader of graphite in the world, announced this Friday that it will require additional permits to export some products related to this mineral, which is used to manufacture electric vehicle batteries and lubricants for the machinery, petrochemical, and defense sectors. and aerospace. Although the Ministry of Commerce of the Asian giant claimed that this is a step “to safeguard national security and interests” and that “it is not directed against any specific country,” the announcement comes just a few days after the United States impose new restrictions on the sale of technology to Chinese companies, amid growing tensions and the geopolitical pulse between both powers.

Starting December 1, China will require a special license for the export of three types of “highly sensitive” graphite, which were already temporarily subject to control, the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs reported through a release. Restricted items include three types of synthetic graphite of high purity, strength and density, six types of natural flake graphite, and their derivatives. However, the country has temporarily lifted controls on five less sensitive graphite articles, but necessary in basic industries such as steel, metallurgy and chemicals.

China produced about 65% of the planet’s graphite supplies in 2022, according to the United States Geological Survey’s annual report on this mineral. In addition, it refines more than 90% of the world’s graphite used in electric vehicle battery anodes and holds nearly 100% of the market share in other finished graphite products, according to the Institute for Energy Research, a group of research based in Washington. Its main export destinations are the United States, South Korea, Poland, Japan and India, according to data from Chinese customs authorities. The top spokesperson for the Japanese Government, Hirokazu Matsuno, has assured that his country “will take appropriate measures” if it finds evidence that the new restrictions violate the rules of the World Trade Organization.

Immediate consequences

From the South Korean consulting firm New Electric Partners, they consider that any ban on anode materials – the part of the batteries that releases electrons during discharge – would be “incredibly significant.” “The entire car battery sector depends on anodes, and almost all of them come from China,” quotes the British newspaper Financial Times. “It’s not that the rest of the world can’t catch up, it can, but it won’t happen overnight,” these experts add.

According to Chang Ke, an analyst at the consulting firm Mysteel, cited by Reuters, the new measures will guarantee China the national supply of graphite for military and aerospace use, for example, to make batteries. China has reduced the extraction of natural graphite in recent years to protect the environment, and has instead increased production of synthetic graphite since 2021. According to data from Mysteel, the synthetic form now accounts for 70% of total Chinese production.

Beijing’s new demand coincides with a time when many foreign governments are increasing their pressure on Chinese firms. The European Union is considering imposing tariffs on electric vehicles manufactured in China, hiding behind the fact that they unfairly benefit from subsidies, while the White House has been restricting Chinese companies’ access to critical technology and tools for the manufacture of semiconductors and artificial intelligence chips.

Part and Part Restrictions

At the beginning of the week, the US Government tightened these controls and included the suspension of sales of the most cutting-edge artificial intelligence chips manufactured by Nvidia. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday called the measure “unilateral acts of intimidation.”

Faced with the increasing limitations imposed by Washington, Beijing has responded by tightening export protocols for raw materials that are essential for the production of several key technologies, taking advantage of its country’s dominance over these resources. Since August 1, China requires more authorizations for the sale of gallium metal and germanium, which are used in strategic industries such as electric vehicles, microchips and some military weapons systems.

Those controls, like those on graphite, force foreign companies to obtain additional permits, which is not equivalent to a ban, but creates uncertainty among producers who depend on Chinese manufacturers. Although, for the moment, the limitation on the export of gallium and germanium has not significantly altered importers’ purchases, it has caused a rise in prices.

For this reason, some analysts believe that it is not clear what impact the new measures on graphite will have in the short term. “This control is not a total ban, and we have already seen that the temporary limitation that was imposed has not had significant repercussions on any industry,” says Ivan Lam, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, quoted by Reuters. However, Lam points out that the average price of the mineral will probably rise “due to imbalances between supply and demand” and recalls that Russia was one of the main suppliers of graphite before the war.

