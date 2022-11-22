Beijing posted a new record of new cases of covid in the midst of an outbreak that is filling the city with restrictions such as the closure of schools and restaurants or the imposition of teleworking.

China is experiencing multiple coronavirus outbreaks and added 28,000 new infections on Tuesday, near its all-time high since the start of the pandemic, health authorities said.

The main outbreaks were located in the province of Canton and the city of Chongqing, with more than 16,000 and 6,300 new infections. In the capital, cases have skyrocketed in recent days, going from 621 on Sunday to 1,438 on Tuesday, a record for the city. The second world economy maintains its zero covid policy that gave such good results at the beginning of the pandemic, with sudden confinements, massive screenings and long quarantines.

On November 11 there was a relaxation of some anti-covid measures.

But recent outbreaks are testing the limits of this strategy and authorities are hesitating to implement lockdowns like the one implemented in April for two months in Shanghai, which sank the economy and the international image of the financial center.

Three Beijing seniors with pre-existing illnesses died of Covid over the weekend, authorities said, the first deaths from the pandemic in China since May.

Although the capital has avoided a complete lockdown, its authorities put numerous buildings in quarantine and require a negative test of the last 24 hours to enter most public places. Over the weekend, they asked residents to stay home and avoid traveling between districts. Tourist attractions, gyms and parks were closed and events with large crowds such as concerts were cancelled.

China announced on November 11 a relaxation of some anti-covid measures to “optimize” the economic and social impact of sanitary measures, such as reducing the mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving from abroad. Some cities canceled massive covid tests last week, although some later reinstated them, citing difficulties in controlling the transmission of the omicron variant. The city of Shijiazhuang (north), which had canceled a mass test, began a partial lockdown on Monday and the city of Guangdong (south) closed some of its districts that same day.

