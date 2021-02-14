The United States has created significant obstacles to international cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. About it it says in a statement on the website of the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

Diplomats pointed out that the United States has taken a number of steps in recent years that have seriously undermined the work of several international institutions, including the World Health Organization (WHO). These actions have caused serious damage to international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

“WHO is a reputable international organization, not a fair where you can come and go as you wish. At the same time, the United States, acting as if nothing had happened, is pointing fingers at those countries that honestly supported WHO, and at the World Health Organization itself, ”the diplomatic mission said.

At the same time, Chinese diplomats welcomed the US decision to return to WHO and expressed hope that the new US administration will adhere to the highest standards and show a serious, sincere, transparent and responsible position.

On February 13, the United States expressed concern over WHO’s initial findings about the origin of the coronavirus. Earlier, WHO called the transmission of COVID-19 from an intermediate carrier to humans as the most likely hypothesis for the origin of the pandemic. At the same time, the organization’s experts were unable to establish the source of the coronavirus among animals in Wuhan. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted that questions remain about how the experts reached these conclusions.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities refused to transfer data to WHO on the very first days of the outbreak. An international group of experts has been in China for almost a month since January 14 and conducted joint research with Chinese experts to find out the origin of COVID-19.