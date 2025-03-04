This midnight the tariffs announced by Trump entered into force, with 25% levies to imports from Mexico and Canada and bending 20% ​​of the Asian country China will report the measure before the World Trade Organization

China announced on Tuesday that it will impose additional tariffs of 10 and 15% to several food imports from the United States such as soybeans, wheat or chicken in response to new Washington rates to its products.

“Additional 15% rates will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn and cotton,” said the Ministry of Finance. “Additional tariffs of 10% will be imposed to sorghum, soybeans, pig, veal, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products,” he added.

China’s announcement occurs on the same day that tariffs announced by Donald Trump come into force, with 25% import taxes to Mexico and Canada and double the goods that the Asian giant exports to the North American country.

Beijing has condemned the “unilateral imposition of US tariffs.” The measure «aggravates the ballast in US companies and consumers and Upon the foundations of economic cooperation and commercial between China and the United States «, Seven the finance portfolio.









The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has also announced that it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization for the new section of tariffs.