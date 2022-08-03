China’s measures will be “whatever they have to be” and will be of a “forceful and effective” nature, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying declared today in reference to the arrival last night on the island of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Chinese media reported today.

The veteran spokeswoman, who appeared at a press conference for the second consecutive day after doing so yesterday for the first time since February 24, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, warned that the US forces and those that “support the independence” of Taiwan They will “note the measures” of China.

The spokeswoman stated that Pelosi “attempts to collude with Taiwanese separatist forces” to “violate China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Pelosi, the third US authority and second in line to succession to the White House, landed in Taipei on Tuesday night, visited the Taiwanese Parliament this morning and later met with the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen , who gave him a decoration for his “support” to the territory.

Also, Hua criticized the official for previous “provocations” “that ended up embarrassing” the United Statesamong which he cited statements made by Pelosi during the large-scale anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, which the politician described as “a wonderful scene” but which Hua recalled “were the beginning of Hong Kong’s transition from chaos to stability”.

Nancy Pelosi and Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan. Photo: EFE/EPA/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

Difficult to imagine a more reckless and provocative action

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today described Pelosi’s trip as a “complete farce” and warned that “whoever offends China will be punished.”

Wang also accused the US of “violating China’s sovereignty under the guise of democracy” and warned that even if Taiwan relies on Washington’s power “it will not change the international consensus that there is only one China in the world.” ” nor will “the historical trend of reunification between mainland China and Taiwan be reversed.”

Likewise, the Chinese Foreign Ministry last night summoned the United States ambassador to the Asian country, Nicholas Burns, in protest at the presence of Pelosi in Taiwan.

This Tuesday, Hua had declared that it is “difficult to imagine a more reckless and provocative action” than Pelosi’s visit and warned of the possibility of “disastrous consequences if the United States is wrong in its judgment.”

In recent hours, Beijing has responded to the trip, which it described as a “deplorable betrayal” by the United States, with a military deployment in the Taiwan Strait and with economic sanctions on imports of products from the island.

China also affirmed that the military exercises that are planned near Taiwan are “necessary and legitimate” after the visit to the island of the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi.

These military exercises, which are up to 20 km from the Taiwanese coast, “is a necessary and legitimate measure to respond to the serious provocations of some US politicians and Taiwanese independence fighters,” Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Ministry of External relationships.

The Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 It does not guarantee that the United States will intervene militarily if the People’s Republic of China attacks the island, but it does not rule it out either.

China insists on “reunifying” the People’s Republic with the island, which has been governed autonomously since the Kuomintang (KMT) nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communists and continued with the regime of the Republic of China, culminating in the transition to democracy in the 1990s.

