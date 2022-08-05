Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Chunying said China maintains close ties with Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s desire to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is reported in Telegram-Klymenko Time channel.

At the briefing, an employee of the Chinese department was asked if there were any plans to organize a bilateral conversation between politicians. “China maintains close ties with Ukraine and other parties to the Ukrainian crisis,” Chunying said.