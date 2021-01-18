At the foot of the Qixia gold mine, in Shandong province, China, life hangs by a thread. Miners trapped for eight days 600 meters underground managed to convey a poignant message to rescuers: “We’re all exhausted, we urgently need medicine. (…) As long as the relief continues, we will continue to keep hope“.

Under this site, 22 miners are trapped after an explosion. The emergency services first spotted the survivors by knocking on metal. On the weekend of January 15-16, after days of silence, five noises from minors were emitted, responding to the five sounds sent by rescuers. Since then, a conduit has been pierced. Bottles containing liquid food are passed on to minors. The hope of a miraculous rescue now holds all China spellbound.