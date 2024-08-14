China has requested a dispute consultation with the European Union at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to address additional tariffs imposed by the economic bloc on Chinese electric vehicles. China says the tariffs are inconsistent with WTO rules.

A request for consultations formally initiates a dispute at the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and find a satisfactory solution without continuing litigation. After 60 days, if consultations do not resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

In early July, the European Commission imposed additional tariffs of up to 37.6% on Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers after an investigation concluded that subsidies granted by the Chinese government unfairly harmed EU automakers.



