Today, Saturday, the National Health Committee of China announced that 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been recorded during the past 24 hours, including 19 cases in Gansu and 15 cases in Guangxi.

The committee said that 99 patients with COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Friday, bringing the total recovered so far in mainland China to 222,413 cases, according to the Xinhua News Agency.