China | Report: China is using its economic power to oppress Uighurs beyond its borders

China is also taking the model of its control society abroad, says the researcher who made the report. Based on the analysis, at least 28 countries have at some point participated in the oppression of the Uighurs.

China to use its economic influence extensively in Asia to control Uighurs living outside China’s borders as well, says new report. The report was reported, among other things The Guardian and The Diplomat.

Uighurs are being harassed, monitored, arrested and extradited to China, according to the Oxus Society, an organization of scholars specializing in Central Asia, and the Uyghur Human Rights Project, which monitors the situation of Uighurs.

The Uighurs are a minority of Chinese people, most of whom are Muslims. There are about 11 million of them, and they live mostly in Xinjiang in northwestern China.

According to the Human Rights Organization, the religious and other freedoms of the Uighur minority have been gradually abolished by the Chinese regime. This has become a totalitarian system in which Uighurs are controlled, arrested, brainwashed and even forcibly sterilized.

Fresh according to the report, the repression is not limited to China.

The report covered more than 1,500 cases of arrest and deportation since 1997. Based on the analysis, at least 28 countries have at some point participated in the oppression of the Uighurs.

Cases have increased dramatically since 2017. Most of the countries involved in the repression are located in the Middle East, North Africa or South Asia.

“We are focused on what is happening in Xinjiang, where a high-tech surveillance society is being built. At the same time, this society is also being exported around the world, ”says Oxus Society’s research director Bradley Jardine stated to The Guardian.

Report No Space Left to Run requires Western countries to receive more Uighur refugees. The report also calls for stricter regulation of export of control technology.

The World Uyghur Congress estimates that between 1 and 1.6 million Uighurs live outside China. The largest communities are located in Central Asia and Turkey.

According to a new report, since 2017, at least 695 Uighurs have been imprisoned or deported to China from 15 different countries.

Researchers according to China’s economic power has given it opportunities to put pressure on countries to relax human rights in the hope of financial gain.

In four of the ten countries where China reported Uighur oppression took place, China was the largest lender. These countries were Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia and Myanmar.

“In other countries where Uighur oppression is on the rise, such as Turkey and the Middle East, China has emerged as an important economic partner through projects and infrastructure related to the Belt and road project,” the researchers note, according to The Guardian.