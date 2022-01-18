China Report: China has forced thousands of migrants back to China, where they are usually imprisoned

The reading may just be the tip of the iceberg, as few tell openly about their experiences.

Beijing

China has been searching for and returning to China 10,000 people who have moved around the world since 2014. Some of them have been extradited, but the majority have been forced to return under various threats or even abduction. In China, they are usually awaited by a prison.

This is what Safeguard Defenders, an NGO focusing on Asia, says in its report on Tuesday

The reading is “probably just the tip of the iceberg,” as that number of returns the organization has found in official Chinese documents. Few return targets want or dare to tell their fate publicly.

Returns have been made from 120 countries, and some of those returned have been nationals of a country other than China.

In 2014 China launches Operation Foxhound. Its purpose was to return authorities suspected of corruption to China to be convicted. According to China, 18,000 of them had fled abroad.

Chinese leader Xi Jinpingin the corruption campaign that has been run has certainly condemned the corrupt authorities, but the campaign is also suspected of being used as a tool of power. The judiciary is firmly in the hands of political rulers.

In addition to suspects in corruption during the fox hunt, critics of the Chinese administration have also been “repatriated”.

China has had difficulty getting other countries to extradite people who China claims to be criminals to China. So China has developed three alternative ways to get its unwilling movers back, the report says.

According to China, it is a persuasion that leads to people returning voluntarily. According to the report, this is a threat and, as a result, return should be called by word involuntary that is, made against the will.

Operation Non-Corruption suspects have been suspected of having been “repatriated” to China under the guise of Fox Hunt.

One – the most common – of the alternative ways, the report usually works like this:

Almost all Chinese abroad have a family or relatives in China. The police are visiting these. They are threatened with various consequences if the wanted case refuses to return.

Former head of a state-owned company living in the United States Peng Xufeng has told how the authorities tried to get him back to China: His children, who lived with their grandparents in China, were taken to an orphanage. Brother, sister and two cousins ​​were arrested.

Another who has moved abroad claims his brother, who lives in China, has lost his salary, and a third says his parents have been fired from work.

“ Police have compared targets to kites held by China.

If intimidation does not work, another option can be used:

Chinese authorities or locals hired by them visit a foreigner and face him face to face with the fate of relatives. He may also be promised a mild sentence or even money if he agrees to return to be convicted.

The Shanghai police involved in the fox hunt once described in the Chinese media how fugitive ”is like a kite. Although he is abroad, the string is held in China. He can always be found through his family. ”

The purpose of the fox hunt is to make it clear to the Chinese that the grapple of the state reaches everywhere and is not an escape, the report explains.

Sometimes, with intimidation, China aims above all to stop a foreign resident from criticizing China – or to start spying on other foreigners. Then we can talk about refugee espionage.

Read more: Many refugees in Finland also suspect that China is overshadowing them – “Tourists” appear strangely photographed and events are disturbed

If China is not getting what it wants otherwise, it may even arrest kidnappings from abroad, the report says. This is the third alternative.

Some have been straightforward abductions. In them, people organized by China kidnap a person from the street in their country of residence and transport him to China.

Another way of abducting, according to the report, is where the authorities of the abducting country help China to take the person out of the country, contrary to the law.

The best-known case of kidnapping is from 2015, when a Swedish-Chinese bookseller Gui Minhai lost his hotel in Thailand and suddenly appeared on Chinese television to confess to his crimes. It was apparently a forced confession.

The report has tracked 18 successful abductions, 7 of which have taken place in Thailand. Only one of them has been made in a country with a strong democracy, Australia.

However, according to unnamed intelligence sources, China may have abducted more than a dozen people from Australia alone and transported them by water.

China has enacted a repatriation law in 2018. According to the report, the interpretative section of the law states that unusual means may violate the law of the country of destination and that “in practice, abduction or trapping and seizure are rarely used”.

According to the interpretation of the report, this expression is likely to entice the use of the means.