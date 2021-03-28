In Shandong province on the East Coast of China it has emerged in the last ten years one of the three large petrochemical complexes most important in the world, located in the Bay of Bohay; and together with the network of plants located on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico in the USA – from Galvestone, Texas, to the State of Georgia -; and the arc formed in Europe from Amsterdam to Ant West, passing through Rotterdam, the main European port, practically monopolize more than 60% of world production.

Shandong Petrochemical Plants – more than 80% are private – They have a refining capacity of 7.900 million barrels per day, practically the same as the Gulf of Mexico area in the US (9.600 million b / d) and the petrochemical system of Europe (ARA) that reaches 7.500 million barrels per day.

Shandong’s refining and production capacity is 43% of China’s total petrochemical activity, and it would be 48% in 2024, while 75% of its production depends on imported oil.

It should be added that the exports of fuels (diesel, gasoline, in the first place) of the People’s Republic increased 277% between 2012 and 2018, reaching 925,000 barrels per day that last year, to then climb to 1.09 million b / d in 2019 .

Is a similar number of fuels to that exported by Saudi Arabia or India, and more than double that of Japan; and China plans to add another 900,000 b / d in 2019, bringing production to 17.38 million b / d, to which should be added another 182 million b / d in 2020.

This way, China would become the world’s leading exporter of refined products, and the first also in petrochemical goods.

At that time, which is 2021, it would leave the North American export power located on the Gulf of Mexico in second place, while the ARA arc of Europe would be relegated to third place.

What happens in Shandong is a turning point in the context of the international oil trade. Crude imports reached their highest historical volume with 542 million tons (7.3% annually) in 2020; and this occurred together with a clear upward trend in the price of crude, which climbed above US $ 70 per barrel (Brent) in March of this year.

It should be noted that the economy of the People’s Republic expanded 18.5% annually in January and February of this year, while exports grew more than 60% in that period.

It should be emphasized that more than 30% of the oil that China imports is transformed into exports of fuels and petrochemical products, which implies a cumulative and systematic qualitative leap in the scale of the added value of the goods that the People’s Republic places in the world.

It is what can be called “Export substitution process”, carried out through a qualitative increase in its technological and scientific content, and due to the need for added value.

This export phenomenon is accompanied by deregulation generalized oil business in the People’s Republic; And now private refineries can directly buy the crude they import from international markets, without relying more on large state companies such as Sinopec and PetroChina, as was the case historically up to the last five years.

At the same time there is a growing disappearance of the state-owned companies themselves, and in general of the presence of the State, in the international exchange of oil of the People’s Republic.

It is part of a larger movement carried out by the leadership of the State and the Party under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, and which consists of place the accent on private activity, especially in the decisive area of ​​investments, throughout the Chinese accumulation process, which coincides with the opening of its gigantic internal market practically in its entirety to foreign capital, especially that of the large transnational companies of the advanced world, in 1st place the US

What is happening in China could be called an increasingly accelerated and profound process of “Privatization of its economy”, only with the risk that the term acquires an inadvertent ironic character, in the case of a system of power dominated by the Communist Party, a notoriously “Marxist-Leninist” organization.

The People’s Republic, the second largest economy in the world (US $ 15.6 trillion / 17% of global GDP) would grow 9% of the product, or more, this year. It would do so guided by a phenomenal consumer boom that already exceeds that of the US (US $ 5.97 trillion vs. US $ 5.46 trillion), dragged down by the spending of a new middle class of 440 million members with comparable incomes. to North Americans (US $ 35,000 / 45,000 per year); And it does so based on an immense domestic market made up of 1,440 million inhabitants with a GDP per capita of US $ 10,000 per year that doubles every 8/10 years, which means that it would rise to US $ 20,000 per year in 2030.

Shandong and the Chinese exporting petrochemical industry is a witness case of this historical phenomenon of capitalist accumulation in the 21st century.

