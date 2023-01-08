THE China reopened this Sunday (8.jan.2023) its borders –including the connection with Hong Kong. Entry for a large part of non-residents in the country had been interrupted since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

The country has also resumed issuing passports and travel visas to mainland Chinese residents and ordinary visas and residence permits to foreigners. There is a quota for the number of people who can travel between Hong Kong and China each day.

From now on, the traveler arriving in China must only present a negative covid test, carried out up to 48 hours before boarding – before, people authorized to travel to the country had to be quarantined and were monitored through a digital sanitary pass.

On December 7, the Chinese government announced more lenient rules for isolation. The country had been adopting restrictive measures to contain the advance of a new wave of covid after registering, at the end of November, the highest number of infections by the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

the government of Xi Jinping suspended the policy of “covid zero” in the country after a series of public protests.

The end of the measures had an impact on the increase in contagions and caused China to face a covid outbreak. It is estimated that up to 248 million people, or 18% of the country’s inhabitants, have been infected by the new coronavirus.