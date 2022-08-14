China today renewed the issuance of a red alert to face high temperatures, which is the most severe warning in the weather warning system, as severe heat waves continue to sweep many areas of the country. And the National Meteorological Center expected – according to the Chinese news agency “Xinhua” – that parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, And Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong, during the day, temperatures range between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius, and exceed 40 in parts of Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Chongqing and Xinjiang.
The center advised local authorities to take emergency measures to counter the heat wave, suspend work in outdoor areas exposed to high temperatures, and pay close attention to fire safety, and pay special attention to vulnerable groups.
China has a four-level colour-coded weather warning system, with red being the most intense, followed by orange, yellow and blue. Meanwhile, China announced the development of a drone equipped with a new system that can be used in weather modification work, and can implement monitoring of clouds, rain, wind and aerosols in the air below its flight path through remote sensing. The plane, which has a large carrying capacity, long flight time, low maintenance cost and fast deployment, completed its maiden flight, which took 75 minutes from an airport in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, proving the safety of the mechanism and the capabilities of its airborne facilities, the Chinese news agency “Xinhua” reported.
According to the Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, one of the developers of the plane, the new functions of the plane include dual laser and microwave detection, active and passive combined monitoring, and remote sensing on site. The success of the plane’s maiden flight represents a breakthrough in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles made in China, which is used for multifunctional monitoring via remote sensing to adjust the weather, and will also contribute to reducing natural disasters and protecting the environment.
#China #renews #red #alert #high #temperatures
Leave a Reply