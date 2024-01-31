Capitals (Union, Agencies)

China renewed its call for holding an international peace conference on the Palestinian issue and formulating a road map to implement the two-state solution.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement yesterday: “President Xi Jinping clarified China’s position on settling the Palestinian issue several times and called on every occasion to hold an international peace conference, most recently last June when he received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who was on a visit to China.” ».

Wang explained, “During his meeting with Abbas, President Xi stressed the importance of maintaining the right direction of the peace talks, and called for holding an international peace conference.”

He added: “After the outbreak of the recent Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, 2023, Beijing submitted to the United Nations Security Council a paper with China’s position on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and called again for holding an international peace conference as soon as possible.”

Wang stressed “China's readiness to work with all parties to convene a broad, more reliable and effective international peace conference as soon as possible.”

He stressed China's readiness to “formulate a concrete timetable and road map to implement the two-state solution, and to support Palestine and Israel in resuming peace talks soon, to achieve peaceful and harmonious coexistence between Palestine and Israel.”

In a related context, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said, “The violence that has been ongoing in the Gaza Strip for several months would end with the strengthening of the two-state solution.”

The minister explained in a press conference held with her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, following their meeting in the Romanian capital, Bucharest yesterday, that her country and Turkey “share the idea of ​​the necessity of reaching concrete solutions urgently that would enable the creation of the necessary political environment to implement the two-state solution, Palestinian and Israeli, and ensure regional security.”

In addition, American officials expressed their optimism that months of stalemate may soon give way to an agreement that would stop the fighting in Gaza.

The American ABC News network quoted unnamed American officials as saying that the state of “cautious optimism” in the administration of US President Joe Biden comes in the wake of a round of talks in Paris attended by CIA Director Bill Burns, and representatives of Israel, Qatar and Egypt. It resulted in a framework proposal calling for “a cessation of hostilities for at least 6 weeks in exchange for the phased release of all detainees held by Palestinian factions.”

The two officials explained, “The latest proposal stipulates that the elderly, women, and children be released first, and at the end of the initial truce period, the two parties will begin coordinating the release of prisoners from the Israeli army, which may lead to calming the conflict for a longer period.”