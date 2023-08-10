The China National Meteorological Center Thursday continued to issue a blue alert for Typhoon Khanun, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the country’s northern and northeastern provinces.

Today, Thursday, the New China News Agency (Xinhua) quoted the center as saying that “Khanun”, which is the sixth typhoon for this year, is moving towards the northwest at speeds ranging between 20 and 25 kilometers per hour, and is expected to reach the southern coast of South Korea.

The National Meteorological Center added that heavy rains will sweep parts of northeastern China from Thursday morning until next Friday morning due to the typhoon, pointing out that some areas may witness rainstorms.

Strong winds are expected during the period, over some areas of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East Sea, as well as the coastal waters off the Liaodong Peninsula. The center urged local authorities to prepare for an emergency response to the cyclone and to remain on high alert for the possibility of floods and geological disasters.