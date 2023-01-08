China lifted mandatory quarantines for international travelers on Sunday to reach their territory, putting an end to almost three years of self-isolation.

This measure comes despite the fact that the country is dealing with a new explosion of COVID-19 infections.

Last month, Beijing began to dismantle the restrictive covid zero strategy, which included lockdowns, mass tests and quarantines, and which brought the virus under control, but also affected the economy and sparked significant protests.

Since March 2020, people entering China have been required to self-isolate in government facilities for a three-week period, which was reduced to five days in November..

After the announcement of the end of this measure, many Chinese began to buy trips abroad.

This expected increase in visitors led several countries to impose mandatory COVID-19 testing for travelers from China, which is facing its worst outbreak to date.

In addition, the situation is expected to worsen with the celebration of Chinese New Year at the end of the month, which will cause millions of city dwellers travel to rural areas to visit often elderly relatives.

Although China has called restrictions imposed by the United States, Japan or European Union countries “unacceptable,” at the same time it requires COVID-19 tests for incoming passengers and continues to largely block international tourists and students.

Also, The authorities have tried to quell criticism of this zero covid exit. The Weibo network, similar to Twitter, has recently banned 1,120 accounts for “offenses against experts and academics.”

In the southwest of the country, workers clashed with police at a COVID-19 test kit factory, according to a video posted on social media. A man who posted video of the events, which occurred in a Chongqing industrial area, said many workers had not received their pay.

At Beijing airport, the barriers that used to separate international and domestic arrivals were removed, as were medical personnel in white protective suits.

In the lobby, a woman was waiting for a friend who is studying in Hong Kong. “It’s so fantastic, we haven’t seen each other for so long… A year ago,” Wu, 20, told AFP. While the removal of mandatory lockdowns has been welcomed by many, some experts have warned of the risks of going back to normal too soon.

“The situation in China is very complicated. Although there has been an increase in cases, they are still a long way from the situation in Europe or the United States”said Dr. Wu Zunyou, director of China’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The cases are a concern, but you also have to keep in mind that most of them are asymptomatic,” he added.

However, others believe that China has made a risky decision by removing mandatory quarantines.

“This is a very premature measure,” said Dr. Gauden Galea, the World Health Organization representative in China. “The situation is still very complicated and we cannot relax.”