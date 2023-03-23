BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Thursday it had agreed to immediately resume imports of Brazilian beef aged less than 30 months, according to a statement released by the country’s General Administration of Customs.

Sales of Brazilian beef to China were voluntarily suspended by Brazilian authorities on February 23, following the discovery of an atypical case of mad cow disease.

The resumption of trade comes a day after Brazilian agriculture minister Carlos Fávaro arrived in Beijing ahead of a visit by Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday.

Lula will visit China accompanied by a delegation of 240 business representatives, 90 from the agricultural sector.

Brazil also intends to renegotiate health protocols according to which a single case of mad cow triggers an export ban for the entire country. Beef producers in Brazil lose up to US$25 million a day with the embargo.

About 62% of Brazilian beef exports were destined for China last year.

(By Andrew Hayley and Ningwei Qin)