AP: China releases documentary on army’s ability to attack Taiwan

China has released a documentary film “Chasing the Dream”, which tells about the ability of the country’s army to attack Taiwan. About it informs Associated Press (AP).

The eight-episode documentary series aired by the state broadcaster CCTV coincided with the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The picture tells about military exercises and shows the statements of dozens of soldiers about their readiness for a potential attack on Taiwan.

“If a war broke out and conditions were too difficult to safely clear naval mines in actual combat, we would use our own bodies to clear a safe path for our (amphibious) forces,” one Navy divers told the camera. PLA forces.

The film also shows Chinese army exercises that simulated attacks on Taiwan.

Earlier, The Japan Times admitted that the personnel changes in the leadership of the PLA missile forces are connected with the fight against corruption in the forces, which should play a key role in the capture of Taiwan.