Amid ongoing tension from the US, China released a fake video of the attack on the US naval base Guam in the Pacific Ocean. The People’s Liberation Army Airforce of China used its H-6 nuclear bomber in this attack. The Chinese military has also released a simulated video of the attack, in which its H-6 bomber is seen dropping bombs at the American Anderson Air Force Base.The video was uploaded on Saturday on the Weibo account of the People’s Liberation Army Airforce. This two minute and 15 second video of the Chinese Air Force is appearing like a trailer of a Hollywood film. In which China’s H-6 bomber is seen flying from an airforce base in the desert. The video states that the God of War is going on an H-6 attack.

Chinese bomber rains bombs on American airforce

The video further shows that the Chinese Air Force pilot presses a button in the sky and the missile explodes on a runway built on the sea shore. Just as the missile collides with the runway, the satellite is shown its picture. In which this runway looks like the Anderson Naval Base of the American Naval Base Guam. In this video, the Chinese Airforce has also used various types of music.

Chinese and US Defense Ministry did not comment

The PLAAF released the video and wrote in the caption that we are the defenders of air security of the motherland. We have always had the confidence and ability to protect the sky of the motherland. After the release of this video, neither the Chinese Ministry of Defense nor the American Indo-Pacific Command has made any comment so far.

China deployed its advance attack boats in Pangong, know how powerful it is

This is why China has released this video

Colin Koh, a research fellow at the Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies, Singapore, said that China released the video with a specific motive. The Chinese release of this video aims to demonstrate its long-range capabilities. Through this video, China has also warned the US to stay away from disputes in Taiwan and South China Sea.

How powerful is China’s H-20 stealth bomber, will India-US tension increase?

Guam is America’s largest military base in the Pacific Ocean

The Guam Naval Base in the Pacific Ocean is the largest US military base near China. Thanks to this naval base, the US keeps a close watch on the antics of North Korea along with China. In recent days, amid increasing tensions with China, the US has deployed several modern aircraft along with the number of troops at the Guam Naval Base. From here, within minutes, American bombers can carry out fierce bombings on several Chinese military bases in the South China Sea.



China has deployed this bomber on the India border

China has also deployed this bomber at the Hotan airbase amidst ongoing tension in Ladakh. China fears that if there is a war with India, its frontline fighter jets will not be very effective due to the height. In such a situation, he will have to attack with this strategic bomber. Therefore, China has deployed a large number of these bombers along the border with India.