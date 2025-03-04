China announced the creation of Zuchongzhi 3.0, a quantum computer prototype with 105 Qubits Legible. With this machine, scientists have exceeded their own national record, which consisted of a 66 processing center Qubits. By way of comparison, the Sycamore quantum computer, from Google, the company’s best known, has 53 Qubits.

The Qubits (or cubits) are the minimum information unit of a quantum computer, in the same way that a bit is in a conventional machine. Unlike bits, which can only have one state (0 or 1), Qubits They can be in both states at the same time or in any combination of them. No matter how fast it is a classic computer, at the binary level, you can only solve one operation at the same time. This is not the case of a quantum machine, which takes advantage of the properties of the overlap of particles to process multiple operations simultaneously.

The more Qubits Having a quantum computer, greater will be your ability to explore several solutions at the same time and less time will take to reach a result. Currently, there is a career between technological powers to create the machine with the greatest amount of Qubits and determine which can solve an impossible mathematical problem for a conventional supercomputer. In this competition, China and its Zuchongzhi 3.0 have taken the lead, next to Google.

A 5,900 million years test in hundreds of seconds

The details of the experiments with the Chinese prototype were published in the scientific journal Physical Review Journals. They used a classic quantum machine performance test, known as random circuit samplingto obtain different configurations of 86 qubits and 32 cycles (a cycle is a complete round of operations). In one of the most powerful conventional computers, the frontier of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in the United States, the operation had taken 5.9 billion years to resolve. The Ziuchongzhi 3.0 only required “a few hundred seconds,” according to the article.

The Zuchongzhi 3.0 also stands out for its level of reliability. One of the main challenges facing quantum computing is the reliability of the Qubitssince not all are useful due to the interference and noise of the environment. In a controlled environment, China’s new quantum machine promises a 99%reading fidelity.

Zu Chongzhi was a Mathematician, astronomer and Chinese engineer who lived in the 5th century. He is recognized for having precisely calculated the PI number. He also managed to calculate the volume of a sphere independently to Archimedes calculations, in Greece.

For now, the Chinese computer rivals Willow, Google’s last quantum chip, which has 105 Qubits and a fault tolerant architecture. According to the company’s blog, Willow solved a reference calculation in five minutes, while in a supercomputer it would have taken up to 10 four -year -olds.

It is worth making a clarification: both technologies still do not solve mathematical problems with real applications. Performance tests execute. Often, scientists refer to these as “Benchmarks”, The same term used in the tests of smartphones To calculate the speed of its processors. To be functional machines for humanity, experts point out that they must gather at least one million Qubits operating at the same time, and it is necessary that more exclusive algorithms arise for quantum computers.