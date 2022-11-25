The People’s Bank of China announced that it will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points, starting from December 5th.

The Chinese central bank hopes to stimulate more lending in the economy, but analysts doubt the possibility of achieving quick results, as the emergence of new outbreaks of Covid led to the closure of factories and the imposition of isolation on families, with the decline in the desire to obtain new credit, while expectations regarding Growth is already slower than expected, darker.

Mark Williams, chief economist for Asia at Capital Economics, said in a note that the downgrade would help banks implement a directive to defer loan repayments from companies struggling with widening lockdown restrictions.

“But few companies or households are willing to commit to new borrowing in this uncertain environment,” he added.

China, the world’s second largest economy, suffered a broad slowdown in October.

And the recent increase in Covid cases has heightened concerns about growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The economy was already under pressure from a slumping real estate market and weak global demand for Chinese goods.

The economy grew just 3 percent in the first three quarters of this year, far short of the annual target of around 5.5 percent.

Analysts widely expect the country to grow for the full year at just over 3 percent.