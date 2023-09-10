Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 12:35

China’s financial regulator on Sunday reduced the risk it attributes to insurance companies’ investment in securities shares. blue chips and technology, in addition to real estate investment funds, aiming to stimulate investment in the country’s stock market.

The National Administration for Financial Regulation (NAFR) said the risk for constituents of the CSI300 index will be reduced from 0.35 to 0.3, while that of stocks listed on the technology-focused Shanghai STAR market will be reduced. will be reduced from 0.45 to 0.4. For investments in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), which are mainly intended for infrastructure projects, the risk was adjusted from 0.45 to 0.4.

The body still estimates a relatively low risk, of 0.4, for private capital investments in strategic and emerging sectors in China – however, it did not go into further detail.

NAFR also adjusted minimum capital requirements for insurers. Therefore, for property insurers and reinsurers with total assets greater than 10 billion yuan and less than 200 billion yuan, and insurers with total assets greater than 50 billion yuan and less than 500 billion yuan, it is necessary to have a minimum capital of 95% to calculate the solvency adequacy ratio. For property insurers and reinsurers with total assets of less than 10 billion yuan, and insurers with total assets of less than 50 billion yuan, the minimum capital is calculated as 90% of the solvency adequacy ratio.

The National Administration for Financial Regulation (NAFR) said regulatory risk standards for insurance companies have been optimized “with the aim of promoting the return of the insurance sector to its roots and stable operation and better serving the real economy and the population ”.