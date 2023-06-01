Tensions between China and the United States over the fentanyl crisis continue to escalate. Beijing expressed its “dissatisfaction” and “firm opposition” on Thursday after the inclusion of 17 Chinese people and companies on the so-called “black list” of the Treasury Department. The message of rejection came through the embassy of the Asian country in Mexico, just one day after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed “a truce” to world powers and insisted on prioritizing cooperation against drug trafficking and not exchange reproaches and accusations. “The US imposes new sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals and tries to blame China for its own fentanyl problem, in an attempt to mislead the public and deflect blame for its inaction,” the diplomatic representation said in a statement.

Washington unveiled a new wave of economic sanctions this week, arguing that China is the epicenter of synthetic drug manufacturing and as part of a strategy to weaken the financial structures of suppliers to Mexican cartels. Punishments have focused on companies that trade in pill dams and other equipment that allow criminal groups to create “pirate versions” of fentanyl-spiked drugs. “Fentanyl-tainted contraband pills are the leading cause of overdose deaths, devastating thousands of American families each year,” said Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Intelligence and Terrorism. The White House warned that it was not going to back down and that it would use “all means at its disposal” to attack the drug supply chain.

“Unilateral sanctions will not solve the US’s own problems, but will only create more obstacles to cooperation,” China retorted. Xi Jinping’s government assured that it would defend the legitimate interests of its citizens and said that the illicit use of the products was the responsibility of the importers. “A knife can be used to cut vegetables or to kill a person. If someone were to attack others with a knife, who is to be held accountable? The one who used the knife or the one who made it? The answer is clear,” Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

One of the main difficulties in combating fentanyl is that it can be made with everyday equipment and substances, and that there are dozens of different recipes for its manufacture. Up for debate are the limits of the regulation and who is responsible for the illegal uses of the products that are traded. Last weekend, the Chinese Embassy in Mexico issued another statement in which it described the alleged link between the Chinese pharmaceutical industry, one of the largest in the world, and the Mexican drug cartels as “a plot in the style of the movies from Hollywood”.

López Obrador was optimistic just a day before. “There is a very good attitude on the part of the Government of China, we have been asking China for collaboration because the raw material for fentanyl comes from Asia, we are not going to say China, from Asia,” said the Mexican president. In the midst of the clash that he has had with various political sectors in the United States, the president has exchanged correspondence in recent months with the Chinese authorities, in an attempt to put the claims behind them and to tackle the problem between the countries involved. The Asian country has insisted that the problem is “made in the usa” and that it has nothing to do with the worldwide transfer of drugs.

“China attaches great importance to its anti-drug cooperation with Mexico,” the Embassy said, adding that the joint work was “excellent” and “professional.” In last weekend’s statement, more risqué, Beijing condemned “the bullying of the United States against Mexico under the pretext of the fentanyl issue” and expressed its support for the defense of the “sovereignty and dignity” of the Latin American country.

At the beginning of May, the Mexican Navy seized a suspicious shipment that had passed through the Korean port of Busan and the Chinese city of Qingdao, described by López Obrador as proof that drugs are not manufactured in Mexico and that it is a territory of passed. The Asian country said it was open to laboratory tests confirming whether the substance involved was fentanyl to follow up on that case. Everything indicates that the “truce” will have to wait.

