Although many already take for granted the purchase of Activision Blizzard On Microsoft’s side, multiple world bodies are still debating this issue. Some have already approved this acquisition, but others have not finished this process yet. Nevertheless, Today it has been revealed that China has already made a decision, and it is not positive.

According to the Chinese antitrust firm, the State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was rejected. This information comes directly from investors, who have pointed out that a couple of reports in this regard have begun to circulate in the last few hours.

The regulator has not yet made an official announcement, nor are the laws that supported the rejection of the application known. However, it is important to mention that this decision was made a few hours after the announcement that Activision Blizzard will leave China.

For now, Activision Blizzard purchase still faces review by the United States and the European Union. The latter is in the process of a major overhaul, especially considering the possibility of Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive.

On related issues, the report indicates that Google paid Activision not to create its own mobile store. Similarly, Bobby Kotick has been sued once again.

While China’s rejection may be a problem, the decisions that matter most are those of the United States and the European Union. While these two organizations are yet to come to a conclusion, the outcome is more likely to be positive than negative.

Via: Game News 24