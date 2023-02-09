The Chinese Defense Ministry rejected a US proposal for high-level bilateral talks, a decision that Beijing justified by Washington’s “mistake” of shooting down the balloon that flew over the United Stateswhose remains are being investigated in that country.

“The Chinese Defense Ministry does not accept the proposal that the defense ministers of both countries hold talks, given the mistake of the United States to attack a Chinese civilian unmanned aircraft. This irresponsible and seriously erroneous act means that we are not in the right atmosphere for dialogue and exchange between the two armies,” he said in a statement.

For her part, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, also described the US action as irresponsible and assured that it could “being part of the information war on the US side against China“.

The defense officials of both countries had resumed their talks in November 2022, a few months after tensions escalated in August following a trip to Taiwan by the then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives, the Democrat. Nancy Pelosi.

Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

As a result of the incident in Taiwan, China froze, among other things, the dialogue with the US on defense matters, until the leaders of both countries, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, remained on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the island Indonesia from Bali a rapprochement meeting to prevent their tensions from leading to a war.

Nevertheless, The episode of the alleged Chinese spy balloon has caused a new political crisis between the two powers that has blown up any attempt at détente in a climate of growing mutual mistrust.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, learned of the existence of the balloon a week ago and the Pentagon confirmed it last Thursday. The aircraft crossed the country for several days and was shot down on Saturday when it was already over the Atlantic.

Beijing defends that it was a meteorological device that “deviated from its original course” by “causes of force majeure“, while Washington assures that it is a spy device with which the Chinese authorities were looking for “monitor strategic sites“. Its remains, which fell into the sea, are now being investigated by the North American country.

China further assures that the aircraft “belongs to china” and that, therefore, the Chinese government will continue to protect its “legitimate rights and interests“. The officials of the Asian country insist that Washington should have managed this incident “calmly and professionally” and defined the American reaction as “exaggerated“.

The discovery of the balloon led to the suspension of the trip that the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, had planned to make to the Asian country last weekend, while its demolition caused China to accuse the US of “seriously harmthe relations between the two powers.

*With information from EFE