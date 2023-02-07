Home page politics

China insists the balloons — in addition to the US, some have been seen over Colombia, Venezuela and Costa Rica — are for scientific purposes only. © Chad Fish/dpa

The shot down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon continues to cause a stir in US politics – and in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the US government, Beijing has declined an offer to talk after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down over American waters.

US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said in Washington yesterday that immediately after the balloon was launched on Saturday, the Pentagon had requested a meeting between Department Chief Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe. However, the Chinese side refused.

Frosty Relationships

“We believe that maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and the People’s Republic of China is important in order to conduct the relationship responsibly,” Ryder said. Especially in moments like this, communication between the armed forces of both countries is particularly important. The US side continues to try to open channels of communication with Beijing.

The appearance of a Chinese surveillance balloon suspected of being used for espionage over US territory has further chilled the already chilly relations between the two countries. The US military shot down the Chinese balloon off the coast of the state of South Carolina over the Atlantic.

China: “Clear overreaction”

Washington accuses China of using the balloon to spy on military installations. The government in Beijing, on the other hand, spoke of a civilian research balloon that had gone off course.

China heavily criticized the launch of the balloon and lamented a “clear overreaction”. In view of the dispute over the balloon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to Beijing at the last minute before it was launched. dpa