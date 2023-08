How did you feel about the content of this article?

The dictators of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and China, Xi Jinping, at a meeting held last Wednesday in Johannesburg | Photo: EFE/Cuba Presidency

During a meeting held last Wednesday (23), Chinese dictator Xi Jinping reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the Cuban regime in “protecting its national sovereignty”.

At the Johannesburg meeting ahead of the BRICS summit, Xi highlighted his opposition to “foreign interference and the US economic embargo,” while also stressing his intention to deepen “strategic cooperation” with Cuba.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, the Chinese dictator praised Cuba’s “continuous and firm support for China” in matters of “mutual interest”.

He assured that China will continue to offer a “strong support to the defense of Cuban sovereignty” and will strive to combat “external interference and blockades”, in addition to providing assistance for “the economic and social progress of Cuba”.

For his part, the dictator of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, highlighted the ties that “brought together” Cuba and China, emphasizing the “admiration of the Cuban people” for “President Xi Jinping”. Díaz-Canel expressed his “sincere gratitude to China” for the support it has provided to “Cuba’s just cause”.

The meeting between the two dictators took place months after speculation about a secret agreement between China and Cuba for the establishment of a spy base on the island, information reported by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal. Both Chinese and Cuban officials have “vigorously” denied such allegations.

In June, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, declared that the Chinese government “was not aware of any negotiations for the creation of a joint military base in Cuba”.

Controversy over the matter grew when the White House confirmed the use of secret Chinese bases in Cuba for spying activities directed at the United States.