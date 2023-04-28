The Chinese versions of the controversial ChatGPT will have to conform to the “core values ​​of Chinese socialism”, according to an indication presented for promulgation before the authorities of the Communist Party, which makes the Asian giant the first country with legislation to try to regulate the AI.

The information was published on Wednesday by ‘The New York Times’, in an article that reports on the new Chinese policy around the use of conversational agents and explores the ways in which that policy could be put into practice.

This is an effort to avoid past lapses, such as those that forced the withdrawal of the Chinese version of ChatGTP, ChatYuan, after it referred to the invasion of Ukraine as a “Russian war of aggression” in site of “special military operation,” the official Moscow designation with which Beijing has commended.

On that occasion, ChatYuan also stated that the Chinese economy was “in bad shape”, another reason for the abortion of the Chinese chat agent.

Taming the communication barrage

But while the giants of the technology industry, led by Elon Musk, call for a temporary pause in the development of AI, to more carefully weigh the consequences of its use, China tries to control that use.

File photo of spectators looking at a server processor featured at Chinese company Alibaba’s annual cloud service technology forum in Hangzhou, October 19, 2021. ©AP/CHINATOPIX

“As in all countries, Chinese leaders have understood that this technology could have a profound impact on society,” says Guangyu Qiao-Franco, a specialist in emerging technologies in China at Radboud University (Netherlands), consulted by ‘ The New York Times’ in its article.

What are the values ​​of Chinese socialism?

The new policy directs Chinese developers to ensure that the algorithms of local versions of ChatGPT prevent discriminatory content, protect users’ privacy, and take care not to spread hoaxes and unverified information, all according to the ‘South’ newspaper. China Morning Post’. Nothing very different from what any government in the world would impose on this new technology.

The big difference is in article 4 of the new regulation, according to which the AI ​​must respect “the fundamental values ​​of Chinese socialism”.

Principles such as democracy, prosperity, equality, justice, patriotism, a sense of duty and attachment to work are broad and ambiguous enough to become a “an umbrella concept that allows the regime some flexibility in terms of what is authorized or not,” according to Xin Sun, a specialist in China’s economic and industrial policy.

A straitjacket versatile enough to adjust to any situation encountered in a technology that evolves rapidly and in unexpected ways.