China announced on Friday a record increase of its economic growth in the first quarter (+ 18.3% year-on-year), largely due to the poor basis to compare it with the beginning of 2020, when the pandemic paralyzed activity.

This sharp acceleration in China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was foreseeable. A group of analysts even predicted a higher rise (18.7%).

It is the fastest growth rate since China’s quarterly GDP releases began in 1992.

“Overall, the recovery continued in the first quarter,” a spokeswoman for the National Statistics Office, Liu Aihua, told reporters.

Laborers work in construction in Shanghai. Photo: EFE

But “the foundations of the recovery must be consolidated“Liu warned, referring to the persistent” uncertainties “in the world over the pandemic.

As a consequence of the poor basis to compare with last year, the economic data for the first quarter are “difficult to interpret”warns HSBC bank analyst Qu Hongbin.

Last year in this period, China’s GDP for the first quarter of 2020 was sank 6.8%, its worst financial result in 44 years.

The progressive improvement of sanitary conditions in the spring of 2020 allowed the Chinese GDP to recover to a pre-pandemic level at the end of last year.

Consumption. People in a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

In the whole of 2020, China registered positive growth (+ 2.3%) while most of the world economies were in recession.

China’s weight in the global economy

Although cautious, China’s official GDP figure raises a lot of interest in the weight of the country in the global economy.

Chinese industrial production progress in March 14.1% year-on-year, compared to 35.1% in January and February together (the only data available).

Retail sales, the main indicator of consumption, they went up 34.2% year-on-year in March, compared to 33.8% in January-February.

Chinese eat at a new restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

The unemployment rate – calculated for urban areas – was 5.3% in March, after the all-time high of 6.2% in February 2020.

China has set out to achieve growth of at least 6% this year (a much more modest figure than economists’ forecasts).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) foresees an increase 8.4% in the GDP of the second world economy.

Bags up

GDP data they encouraged to the main benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, which ended the session with a rise of 0.61%.

Thus, the selective Hong Kong added 176.57 points, to 28,969.71, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 1.12%.

Three of the four sub-indices of the parquet concluded the day in green: Real Estate, with 0.11%; Services, with 0.36%, and Commerce and Industry, with 1.42%.

The highest profits were awarded to the automotive company Geely Auto, with 7.12%.

The business volume of the session was 143,170 million Hong Kong dollars (18,431 million dollars or 15,383 million euros).

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Finance fell 0.19%.

AFP AND EFE