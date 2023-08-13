GT: China did not invite the heads of some Western countries to the Belt and Road Forum in China

Beijing did not invite the heads of some Western countries to the Belt and Road Forum. This was written by the Chinese edition Global Times citing an unnamed source.

As the authors of the article pointed out, the vast majority of invitations to the event were received by the leaders of developing countries. However, the heads of a number of developed countries “will not be included.”

“Whether it is the invitation of leaders or relevant cooperation agreements, China is not pursuing the scale and quantity, but the quality and effectiveness of the forum,” the source explained.

At the same time, it is noted that the statements of a number of unnamed Western media that European leaders do not plan to attend the forum do not correspond to reality, the article says.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he was expecting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to come to the summit of the Belt and Road Initiative in China in October.

At the end of July, it became known that the Russian president was going to visit China in the autumn, as he had received an invitation to the forum. According to the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, the primary topic of negotiations during the trip is trade and economic cooperation and the situation in the world.