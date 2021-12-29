Sales of Russian fish to China have plummeted 67 percent this year over previous years. Yury Trutnev, the plenipotentiary of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far East, spoke about this on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel, reports RIA News…

The official explained the situation with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world economy and on the economy of the Far East. At the same time, he believes that as a result, an optimal solution has been found. This is a quota-for-investment mechanism that led to the construction of fish processing plants in the country, so that the fish were exported to other regions and to Europe.

The reason for the refusal to purchase was the restrictions on the acceptance of goods, which China introduced back in 2020 due to traces of the coronavirus on the packages. The situation led to overcrowding of fish storage facilities in the Far East.

At the end of November, it was noted that the plan to export pollock from the Far East to the central regions of Russia had actually failed. The total volume of submitted applications was five times lower than planned – 4000 tons (12 applications) instead of 20 thousand.

Another attempt to cope with the situation and support the industry was an agreement with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) on the purchase of 53.3 thousand tons of pollock in 2021 and 2022, although during the discussion it was about large volumes.

Meanwhile, the British think tank Planet Tracker believes that China’s refusal to buy Russian fish has become a way of putting pressure on Russia. According to them, in this way, Beijing wants to secure the right for Chinese ships to fish in Russian territorial waters in order to increase income from fish processing.