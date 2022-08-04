China at the NPT conference said it would not take part in the arms race

China will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. This was stated by a representative of the Chinese delegation at the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in the UN, reports TASS.

He noted that the country maintains the minimum nuclear capability required to protect national security. At the same time, the representative of the delegation stressed that “China has never participated and will not participate in an arms race.”

Earlier, Chinese representative Fu Tsong accused the United States of violating the NPT and transferring nuclear weapons to third countries. “The deployment of nuclear weapons by the United States and permission for their use from fighter aircraft in emergency situations is just a transfer practice that violates the NPT,” he pointed out to the violation of the agreements.