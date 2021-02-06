China records the lowest daily toll from Corona injuries since December 17

The National Health Commission of China said today, Saturday, that the mainland recorded 12 new cases of Covid-19 on the fifth of February, down from 20 the previous day, which represents the lowest daily number of injuries since December 17.

The committee added in a statement that four of the new cases were transferred locally, and this was the lowest number of locally transmitted infections since December 22.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, has reached ten, down from 28 the previous day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland now stands at 89,681 while the number of deaths remains unchanged at 4,636.