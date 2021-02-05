China records the lowest daily cases of “Corona” in more than a month

Official data showed today, Friday, that China recorded the lowest number of new cases of Covid-19 disease in more than a month, indicating that the latest wave of the disease is receding before the Lunar New Year holiday, which is a major holiday that begins next week.

The National Health Committee said in a statement that 20 new cases of coronavirus were recorded yesterday, down from 30 the previous day. This is the lowest number of injuries recorded in a single day since 19 injuries were recorded on December 31.

The commission stated that among the new cases, only six were local.

The number of new, asymptomatic infections reached 28, up from 12 the previous day. China does not consider such cases as confirmed infections.

The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the mainland currently stands at 89,669, while the total deaths are still unchanged at 4,636 deaths.