China records the largest daily increase in Corona injuries in a week

January 31, 2021
Medical staff inside a laboratory

Today, Sunday, China recorded the largest daily increase in the number of new infections with the Coronavirus within six days, driven by a jump in infections in a city in the northeast of the country.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that mainland China recorded 92 confirmed cases on January 30, the largest increase since January 24.
The authorities detected 73 new cases in Tongua, Jilin Province.
Currently, the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the mainland reach 89,522, while the total deaths are still unchanged at 4,636 deaths.

