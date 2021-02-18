Today, Thursday, the National Health Commission of China said that it recorded 11 new cases of Coronavirus yesterday, up from seven the previous day.

The committee stated in a statement that all new cases were imported from abroad.

China recorded 20 asymptomatic cases, up from six the previous day. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

The committee data indicate that the total number of injuries in China has reached 89,806 so far, while the number of deaths remains constant at 4,636.