The National Health Commission of China said today, Saturday, that it recorded 52 new cases of Coronavirus on January 29, the same number as the previous day.

The commission stated that 36 of the new infections were local, while 16 others came from abroad.

The number of asymptomatic infections also decreased to 16 from 42 the previous day.

Currently, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease on the Chinese mainland is 89,430, while the total deaths are still unchanged at 4,636 deaths.