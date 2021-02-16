The National Health Commission of China said today, Tuesday, that it recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, compared to nine the previous day.

The committee stated in a statement that all new cases were imported from abroad, and that no new deaths or any new cases suspected of being infected with the virus had been recorded.

China recorded 11 new cases of asymptomatic cases, one more than the previous day.

China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

According to the commission’s data, the total number of injuries in China reached 89,788, while the number of deaths remained constant at 4,636.